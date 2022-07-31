Hannah Dodd is excited to be joining the “Bridgerton” story.

In a new interview with TVLine, the actress talks about taking over the role of Francesca for season 3 of the hit Netflix period romance.

Francesca had previously been played by Ruby Stokes, who left in order to star in the series “Lockwood & Co.”.

“I’m so excited,” Dodd says of joining the show. “Everybody’s been so lovely. I just want to do a good job.”

The new season will centre on the romance between Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope and Luke Newton’s Colin.

“I really enjoyed Colin and Penelope’s story,” Dodd says “so I am really looking forward to seeing how that pans out in our version.”

Dodd also says that when she dove into the “Bridgerton” novels, she went to the book centred on Francesca first, “because I didn’t know what I’d got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible. It’s such a beautiful book and she’s such a beautiful character. I can’t really believe that I get to play her.”

She adds, “I know how people feel about her as well, so I’m going to do my best.”