Matthew Koma is offering Candace Cameron Bure a slight correction.

In a post on his TikTok feed, the musician and husband of Hilary Duff posted a Duet of a video Candace Cameron Bure shared on July 4.

Bure’s original video has her decked out in patriotic American gear while blasting the song “Born in the USA”, by Bruce Springsteen.

But Koma points out that the Springsteen song may not be patriotic in the way Bure seems to think.

“Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s**t,” he says. “Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July.”

The roasting of Bure comes after a recent flap with JoJo Siwa, who had shared in a TikTok video that the “Full House” star was the rudest celebrity she’d met.

Siwa and Bure later got on a phone call to hash things out, and Bure apologized. Siwa explained that her revelation was in reference to Bure declining to take a photo with her when she was 11.