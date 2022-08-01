Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman battled it out on the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud”.

Morris and Stockman both nailed some of the answers during the “Fast Money” round. However, they both hilariously struggled with one simple clue, which was “name a month of the year with five letters.”

Morris answered “July”, while Stockman said “August”, both of which are obviously wrong.

WANYA MORRIS on “Celebrity Family Feud”. Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

Despite the wrong answer, Morris still nabbed 130 of the 200 points needed.

READ MORE: Quinta Brunson Cries After Steve Harvey Compliments Her On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Stockman, on the other hand, hung his head in shame and tried to walk off set after telling host Steve Harvey: “There’s a lot of pressure, Steve. There’s a lot of pressure, man.”

Harvey insisted, “No, Shawn, you actually have to stay out here and deal with it.”

READ MORE: Erika Christensen Shocked By Husband’s NSFW Answer On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

It all came down to nine points. However, unsurprisingly, Stockman’s “August” answer wasn’t up there.

“All we need is five damn people that don’t know that it’s two U’s in August,” Harvey joked, getting the number of people they actually needed wrong.

“We just need five people that do not know that it’s two U’s in August. If we get rid of one of them damn U’s, our a** is making the money.”

The number one answer was “March”, but the stars still ended up raising $10,000 for charity.

See some of the reaction to the “Fast Money” disaster below:

#FamilyFeud name a month with 5 letters in it. August and July do not count. — Mark D. Mahler (@MGoose37) August 1, 2022

#CelebrityFamilyFeud name a month with 5 letters: Shawn Morris: August. Wayna: July 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 and they missed the fast money by 9 pts. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Keith Purvis (@keithpurvis_sr) August 1, 2022

Name a month with 5 letters. THESE PEOPLE ARE STUPID!!! #CelebrityFamilyFeud — Austin Shoemaker (@ImAustinShomakr) August 1, 2022

See more from the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” below: