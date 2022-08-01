The long-awaited “Legally Blonde” threequel is taking inspiration from an unlikely source.

In an interview with USA Today, Reese Witherspoon shared the status of the planned sequel, and how the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” has changed the game for them.

“I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way,” she said. “It’s just like Top Gun: They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” was released 36 years after the original ’80s hit, and has impressed industry watchers by bringing in over $1.3 billion worldwide, and becoming one of the top 10 highest grossing films of all time at the U.S. & Canadian box office.

“So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then,” Witherspoon added. “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”

The original “Legally Blonde” was released to big success in 2001, and was followed by the 2003 sequel “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde”. It also spawned the direct-to-DVD spin-off “Legally Blondes”, as well as the successful Broadway show, Legally Blonde: The Musical.

In May 2020, it was confirmed that a “Legally Blonde 3” was in the works, with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor attached to write the film.