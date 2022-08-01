Ric Flair is going out on top.

On Sunday night, the pro wrestling icon stepped into the ring one final time for “Ric Flair’s Last Match”, enlisting tag team partner and son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to help him.

The pair faced off against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett for the event, which drew an in-person audience of 10,000, according to ESPN.

The match was Flair’s first since 2011, and at 73-years-old, it certainly took a toll, leaving him visibly exhausted by the end, but that didn’t stop him from pulling off a victory.

Flair managed to land punches, a donkey kick low blow and even withstood a vertical suplex from Lethal.

The capper to the match came when Jarrett attempted to land his signature guitar shot on Flair, who pulled away a the last second, and Lethal got the brunt of it. Flair then landed a brass-knuckles shot on Jarrett and put him figure-four leglock two claim the win.

After the match, Flair still had enough energy for an interview with wrestling broadcaster Tony Schiavone.

“I had one of my best matches of my career here with Ricky Steamboat,” Flair said. “All my family is here. We made jokes about me being married five times. All the kids are here. One wife, but all my granddaughters. My friends are here. I swear to God, guys. If I didn’t have enough pressure on me tonight, f**king Kid Rock walked into the locker room tonight.”