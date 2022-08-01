Meghan Trainor hit headlines after talking about her and husband Daryl Sabara’s twin toilets last year, and she’s now revealed that they still use them.

During a recent interview on the “Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz” podcast, the singer joked: “The toilets are a hit.”

She added of whether she thought it’d go viral, “I thought someone might be interested in it, I didn’t think it would go viral the way it did – to the point where it affected our relationship.

“Daryl was like, ‘you need to stop.’ I was like ‘why? People love it!’ My mom too… I’m so personal and open about everything and she’s like ‘Did you HAVE to talk about your anal fissures on TikTok?’ Mom! Everyone has them. It’s fine!”

“It’s the best spot,” Trainor admitted of her bathroom situation, insisting they’d just used their toilets together that morning.

“We hold hands, we pee. [Daryl] sits when he pees, he’s mad that I told the world that too.

“He’ll hang out with me while I poop, it was just – I can’t take his poop. Man poops are a different f**king level. My poops don’t smell.”

The musician’s latest comments come after she previously chatted to Jimmy Fallon about her and Sabara’s side-by-side toilets, telling the host how it was “the best thing I ever did.”