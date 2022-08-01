Tragedy struck at a Kenny Chesney concert over the weekend.

On Saturday night, a woman at the country singer’s show at Empower Field in Denver died after falling from an escalator, The Denver Post reported.

The incident occurred at the end of the concert, police spokesman Nat Magee said, as the woman was sitting on the railing of the escalator before falling.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident,” Empower Field said in a statement. The woman has not been publicly identified and Magee did not know her age. He also did not know how far she fell or whether she was taken to a hospital or died at the stadium.”

Magee also said, “To my understanding there was none of that, it was just an accidental fall, I don’t think anyone pushed her or anything like that.”

Following the news, Chesney also released a statement saying, “I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking.”

He continued, “Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”