Beyoncé has been criticized for using an ableist slur on her Renaissance track “Heated”.

The musician sings towards the end of the song, “Sp***in’ on that a**, sp** on that a**.”

The release comes not long after Lizzo spoke out after facing backlash for also using the word in her new single “Grrrls”, with her releasing a statement and changing the words to the song.

Beyoncé will now change the lyrics as well, with a rep confirming to ET Canada: “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

They added, “The road to success is always under construction.”

Despite the word meaning something different in the U.S., it’s often used as a derogatory term against people with disabilities, especially those with cerebral palsy.

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney voiced her disappointment in a piece for The Guardian, writing: “It’s not very often that I don’t know what to say, rendered speechless by ignorance, sadness and a simmering anger born of bone-deep exhaustion. But that’s how I feel right now,” pointing out that her previous Lizzo tweet had gone viral.

