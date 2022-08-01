Click to share this via email

A thief becomes a hero in the latest “Star Wars” series.

On Monday, Disney+ debuted the first trailer for “Andor”, the new “Rogue One” spin-off starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-rebel spy.

“To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong,” Andor is heard saying at the beginning of the trailer. “They’re so proud of themselves, so fat and satisfied. They can’t imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house.”

The character is soon recruited by Stellan Skasrgård’s character Luthen, who tells him, “I need all the heroes I can get.”

Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Sollerand and Fiona Shaw also star in the series, which was created by Tony Gilroy.

“Andor” premieres its first three episodes on Sep. 21.