Elon Musk’s dad Errol Musk did not hold back during an interview with Kyle and Jackie O’s radio show on KIIS FM.

Errol, 79, was asked about some recent photos showing his eldest son Elon, whom he shares with his first wife Maye Musk, shirtless on a boat in the Greek island of Mykonos.

Errol said, “Elon is very strongly built but he’s been eating badly,” insisting he’d suggested his son take something to help with weight loss, called garcinia cambogia.

Elsewhere in the interview, the South African engineer spoke of his worries that Elon, who has nine children with three women, won’t be able to find a partner given his hectic schedule.

“I worry about him,” Errol told the hosts. “He loves people, he loves humanity,” the New York Post reported.

“Your offspring is a genius. He’s worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?” presenter Jackie O asked at one point in the chat.

“No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something,” Errol responded.

Errol also shares daughter Tosca and son Kimbal with Maye, with him describing The Kitchen Restaurant Group owner Kimbal as his “pride and joy.”

Kimbal’s net worth is thought to be at around $700 million, while Elon’s is reportedly around $271.2 billion, making him the wealthiest person in the world.

Errol, who is also father to four other children, including his two children with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, then spoke about Elon feeling as though he’s running five years behind schedule.

“He is frustrated with progress and it’s understandable,” he said.

“I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He’s 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he’s 50, I mean that’s an old man.”