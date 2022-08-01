Justin Bieber returned to the stage Sunday night.

The singer revealed he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June, forcing him to postpone the U.S. leg of his “Justice World Tour”.

After taking some time to recover, he took the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy over the weekend.

Justin’s wife Hailey shared a video of the performance on her Instagram Story, writing: “One thing I know for certain is you can’t keep this guy down…” alongside a crying and a love heart emoji.

Credit: Instagram/Hailey Bieber

READ MORE: Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ World Tour Is Back On After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin also shared a message for fans on Instagram, posting a clip of himself on stage saying: “Guys I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back.

“It’s so good to be here. As some of you guys know, the ‘Justice Tour’ is about equality. It’s about justice for all. No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity. We’re all the same, we’re all one. We know that racism is evil. We know that division is evil. It is wrong. But we are here to be the difference makers, and I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour tonight.”

Justin and Hailey appeared in good spirits as they were pictured soaking up the sun on a break with friends in Idaho last month.

That marked the first time the Canadian hitmaker had been pictured after he announced he’d been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder that temporarily left him with the left half of his face paralyzed.

In June, Justin shared a video on Instagram showing that he couldn’t move the left side of his face after he was forced to cancel his Toronto shows at the last minute.

Gesturing to his face, he said, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… full paralysis on this side of my face.”