Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

New Orleans rapper Mystikal is being charged with rape and robbery in Louisiana.

Entertainment Weekly reports the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies spoke with the victim of the assault at the hospital in Baton Rouge. They identified Michael Tyler, also known as Mystikal, as the suspect in the case and arrested him on charges of first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), and other counts.

READ MORE: Rapper Mystikal Injured After Taking A Fall During Concert

The “Shake Yo A–” singer is currently in the Ascension Parish jail.

This isn’t the musician’s first brush with the law.

He was indicted in 2016 on a first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping charge. The charges were dismissed following a second grand jury in December 2020.

READ MORE: Trespasser Claiming To Be Drake’s Son Arrested After Breaking Into Rapper’s L.A. Mansion

Mystikal maintained he was innocent throughout the court proceedings, but the resulting media blitz led him to take a step back from the public and his career.

The rapper looked back on his previously sexually-charged music with some shame and told the Associated Press in 2021 he was making a change in his music.

“When I look back and listen to the music, man — I was a nasty lil’ rapper!” he said at the time.