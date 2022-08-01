Click to share this via email

It’s a star-studded mommy vacation.

Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor and Ashley Tisdale had a weekend getaway for just the moms as they enjoyed a little rest and relaxation away from their kids.

Duff shared the photos from the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California to Instagram with the caption: “Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep”.

The carousel of photos showed the moms enjoying each others’ company with matching, comfy, sweat suits, swimming, and of course – wine.

Absent, however, was one mom whom they all missed dearly.

“love you girls thanks for the unwind/recharge we missed you @mandymooremm,” she added.

Their husbands and partners were happy the moms were enjoying their vacation and sent their love.

Trainor shared a photo of a bouquet sent from them to her Instagram Story.

Meghan Trainor’s Instagram – Photo: Instagram/@meghantrainor

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, entrepreneur Samii Ryan and food blogger Gaby Dalkin were also in attendance at the retreat.

Trainor is mother to her 1-year-old son Riley with her husband Daryl Sabara.

Duff shares her son Luca, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 16 months, with husband Matthew Koma.

Tisdale is the newest mom with her 1-year-old daughter Jupiter whom she shares with her husband Christopher French.