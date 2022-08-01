“The Flash” is coming to an end.

The CW just announced that the upcoming ninth season of the show, set to air in 2023, will be the last, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The DC Comics superhero drama, which is one of the network’s most-watched shows, will go out with a bang with a 13-episode run.

Production on the final season will begin next month.

Executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement on Monday: “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humour and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race.

“So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week.

“So, as we get ready to honour the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make ‘The Flash’ such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

The series stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, as well as Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Jesse L. Martin, and more.

The news comes after months of rumours suggesting the next season would be the show’s last.