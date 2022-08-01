Newly unsealed court documents in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial include allegations that Heard admitted to her sister Whitney Henriquez she cut off Johnny Depp’s finger.

Depp’s finger being severed, which happened during a 2015 trip to Australia, was a key part of the trial. Depp insisted that Heard threw a bottle of liquor at him which caused him to lose the tip of his finger. Heard denied this.

Reports from TMZ, The New York Post and others say that Jennifer Howell, Henriquez’s former boss at LA-based non-profit The Art of Elysium, testified in a pre-trial deposition that Heard admitted she was responsible for severing Depp’s finger. Howell says that Heard made the confession to Henriquez who then told Howell.

Whitney Henriquez, sister of actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” — Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP/CPImages

Actress Amber Heard, right, and her sister Whitney Heard, left, depart the Fairfax County Courthouse following the verdicts in her trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, VA, USA, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Johnny Depp won a defamation suit Wednesday against his former wife Amber Heard after a jury found that she had defamed Depp in saying that he had abused her over the course of their relationship. — Photo by Rod Lamkey/CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages

“She just screamed, ‘She’s done it now. She’s cut off his Goddamn finger,’ and made this huge proclamation,” Howell said Henriquez told her, referring to Heard.

“And I pushed my chair back. I was like, ‘What?’ And she goes, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.’ And then she bolted out the door and was like, ‘I got to call somebody. I got to call somebody,'” Howell continued.

For clarity’s sake, Vasquez asked Howell if Henriquez revealed to her who “she” and “he” were in her statement. “It was Amber and Johnny,” Howell said, “and she apparently had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what (Henriquez) reported when she came back in from whoever she talked to outside.”

A portion of Howell’s deposition was played during the trial. However, her testimony regarding the finger incident was not included.