Katy Perry made sure her fans were fed during a recent Zouk nightclub appearance in Las Vegas.

The singer could be seen throwing slices of pizza into the crowd in a clip that’s since gone viral.

Perry was dancing along to “In da Getto” by J Balvin and Skrillex when she started grabbing pizza slices from a huge pizza box next to her.

Despite her attempts at getting the pizza to her hungry fans, it looked like most of it ended up on the floor.

Perry joked, “A mother feeding her children” as she re-posted the clip on Twitter.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the video. See some of the response below: