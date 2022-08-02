Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Katy Perry made sure her fans were fed during a recent Zouk nightclub appearance in Las Vegas.

The singer could be seen throwing slices of pizza into the crowd in a clip that’s since gone viral.

Perry was dancing along to “In da Getto” by J Balvin and Skrillex when she started grabbing pizza slices from a huge pizza box next to her.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Leaves Generous Tip As Embarrassed Aussie Server Fails To Recognize The Singer

Despite her attempts at getting the pizza to her hungry fans, it looked like most of it ended up on the floor.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Says She Has ‘A Lot Of Roots’ In Las Vegas While Accepting Key To The City

Perry joked, “A mother feeding her children” as she re-posted the clip on Twitter.

a mother feeding her children 👩🏻‍🍼 https://t.co/7XHeNxOvx2 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 1, 2022

Fans couldn’t get enough of the video. See some of the response below:

Obsessed with Katy Perry’s just eat era pic.twitter.com/XEqZJTWHVz — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) August 1, 2022

The way my drunk feral ass would 100% be eating that pizza off the nasty ass club floor if Katy Perry threw it at me https://t.co/TsD9m94p10 — liz anya (@thatssobrandonn) August 1, 2022

katy perry throw a pizza at me — wolfgang ruth (@itswolfgangruth) August 1, 2022

Katy Perry throwing pizza at people in the club? It’s upsetting to watch other people live your dream :( https://t.co/4EPUJcoFM8 — Jake (@JakeRipley1) August 1, 2022

i want katy perry to hurl a pizza at me — crab rangoon fan account (@natebobphil) August 1, 2022

me in the crowd trying to catch Katy Perry’s pizza pic.twitter.com/KBgR2rPLjd — Jonathan (@jinagarten) August 1, 2022

katy perry throwing slices of pizza at gay people in the club… a mother feeding her young. it’s biology pic.twitter.com/VPyFKZmIwU — matt (@mattxiv) August 1, 2022

We're seeing Katy Perry in concert on Saturday. If she DOESN'T throw pizza at us I'm asking for a refund. — mark (@mdseeley) August 1, 2022

katy perry when she sees a box of pizza pic.twitter.com/6AOo8KfG9P — Fletcher Peters 🪩 (@fIetcherpeters) August 2, 2022