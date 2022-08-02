Katy Perry made sure her fans were fed during a recent Zouk nightclub appearance in Las Vegas.
The singer could be seen throwing slices of pizza into the crowd in a clip that’s since gone viral.
Perry was dancing along to “In da Getto” by J Balvin and Skrillex when she started grabbing pizza slices from a huge pizza box next to her.
another angle: pic.twitter.com/hJnVxpAtec
— alex (@alex_abads) August 1, 2022
Despite her attempts at getting the pizza to her hungry fans, it looked like most of it ended up on the floor.
Perry joked, “A mother feeding her children” as she re-posted the clip on Twitter.
a mother feeding her children 👩🏻🍼 https://t.co/7XHeNxOvx2
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 1, 2022
Fans couldn’t get enough of the video. See some of the response below:
Obsessed with Katy Perry’s just eat era pic.twitter.com/XEqZJTWHVz
— Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) August 1, 2022
The way my drunk feral ass would 100% be eating that pizza off the nasty ass club floor if Katy Perry threw it at me https://t.co/TsD9m94p10
— liz anya (@thatssobrandonn) August 1, 2022
katy perry throw a pizza at me
— wolfgang ruth (@itswolfgangruth) August 1, 2022
Katy Perry throwing pizza at people in the club? It’s upsetting to watch other people live your dream :( https://t.co/4EPUJcoFM8
— Jake (@JakeRipley1) August 1, 2022
i want katy perry to hurl a pizza at me
— crab rangoon fan account (@natebobphil) August 1, 2022
me in the crowd trying to catch Katy Perry’s pizza pic.twitter.com/KBgR2rPLjd
— Jonathan (@jinagarten) August 1, 2022
katy perry throwing slices of pizza at gay people in the club… a mother feeding her young. it’s biology pic.twitter.com/VPyFKZmIwU
— matt (@mattxiv) August 1, 2022
We're seeing Katy Perry in concert on Saturday. If she DOESN'T throw pizza at us I'm asking for a refund.
— mark (@mdseeley) August 1, 2022
katy perry when she sees a box of pizza pic.twitter.com/6AOo8KfG9P
— Fletcher Peters 🪩 (@fIetcherpeters) August 2, 2022
Going as the Katy Perry slice of thrown pizza for Halloween this year https://t.co/zObBbaa6pW
— Taietsarón:sere (@tai_leclaire) August 1, 2022