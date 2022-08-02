The official Marilyn Monroe Estate has issued a statement after the “Blonde” trailer starring Ana de Armas as Monroe received some criticism.

Some viewers insisted de Armas had not nailed Monroe’s breathy tone, despite her previously insisting she’d worked for months on getting the accent just right.

watching @anadearmas playing #MarilynMonroe it's so strange I mean it's not her. The voice,it's not her voice. I don't care the rest but Marilyn voice was so Marilyn — Leo (@leonovoh) July 31, 2022

i love ana de armas as much as the next girl but as an OG marilyn monroe stan… the voice ain’t it — syd (@sydtumsempra) July 31, 2022

Despite the backlash, the late icon’s estate, which has not authorized the film, has said the actress was a great casting choice.

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, said in a statement to Variety: “Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history.

“Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill.

“Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

The recently released teaser gave viewers a look at the complicated life of Monroe as she struggled with her self-identity away from the spotlight.

“Blonde” will debut at the Venice Film Festival, which kicks off August 31 and runs through September 10. It will then be released globally on Netflix September 28.