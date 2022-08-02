Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage certificate was filed on Monday, two weeks after the couple’s surprise Las Vegas wedding.

Filed by a clerk in Nevada’s Clark County, the certificate confirms the two tied the knot on July 17 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City. The ceremony was performed by Pastor Ryan Wolfe and in front of a witness named Kenosha Booth.

Affleck and Lopez’s legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, are stated on the certificate, which also outlines that J Lo wanted to take her hubby’s last name and legally be called Jennifer Affleck after marriage.

Both Affleck and Lopez are listed as living in Santa Monica, California, where the “Tender Bar” actor is often spotted with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Bennifer’s marriage licence, obtained by Las Vegas’s 8 News Now and shared by its investigative reporter David Charns, can be seen below.

We just received the marriage certificate for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. “It was filed today by staff of the Clark County Clerk,” according to a county spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/Rt5jJvHatG — David Charns (@davidcharns) August 1, 2022

Last month, TMZ broke the news that the couple got their marriage licence on July 16 in Clark County, NV, and were married on July 17 after flying into Las Vegas.