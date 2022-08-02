Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by a very special guest during their royal outing in Birmingham, U.K., on Tuesday.

The pair took their seven-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte to watch the swimming at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, marking the first time the youngster has attended a royal event without her siblings.

Charlotte was clearly interested in what was going on at the pool, as she and her parents smiled and chatted about the event, pulling funny faces as she really got into it.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge watch on from the stands during Day 5 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, Britain. Photo by DAVE HUNT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte watching Swimming at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Day Six, Birmingham, U.K. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The trio were joined by Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children.

William and Kate love sports, with the Duke of Cambridge voicing his support for the England Women’s soccer team over the weekend ahead of their Women’s Euro 2022 final win against Germany.

He was also joined by Charlotte to wish the Lionesses good luck in a cute video message shared before the match.

Prince George, 9, is also interested in the sport as he previously joined his parents to attend the Men’s Euros last year.

He recently joined his mother and father in the royal box at Wimbledon. See more in the clip above.