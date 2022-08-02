Michael Keaton is no stranger to the DC and Marvel Cinematic Universes, though he has never seen a film in its entirety.

The actor, who will reprise his role as Batman in “The Flash” after more than 30 years, told Variety, “I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other.

“And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow — trust me! It’s not that.”

READ MORE: Michael Keaton Reveals Jack Nicholson Told Him He Could Make ‘Four Or Five Flops’ If ‘Batman’ Was A Hit

Keaton added, “It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other s**t to do!”

The 70-year-old played Bruce Wayne in 1989’s “Batman” and 1992’s “Batman Returns”, as well as starring as Adrian Toomes/Vulture in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

READ MORE: Michael Keaton Almost Missed His 2022 SAG Awards Win — See His Emotional Speech

During the interview, Keaton also spoke about donning the famous bat suit again, explaining simply his decision to return: “It seemed like fun.”

He went on, “I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially.

“This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking, Holy moly!”

He said of the upcoming flick, set to be released in 2023: “The writing was actually really good. So I thought, Why not? It’s cool to drop in, and I’m curious to see if I can pull it off.”

“The Flash” is expected to premiere June 23, 2023.