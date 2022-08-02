A recent act on “America’s Got Talent” — Waffle, a double-dutch crew — travelled from Tokyo, Japan, to audition for the reality competition show.

During their season 16 audition, the impressive five-member group wowed the judges and the audience, piecing together gravity-defying dance moves, double-dutch sequences, and acrobatics.

“AGT”‘s Double Dutch crew, Waffle — Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The all-star jump-ropers’ performance, set to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove”, includes a unique jump-roping style that is famous in Tokyo. The audition will air on Tuesday’s episode of “AGT”.

Four-time Double Dutch World Championship winner and famous Waffle member Taisuke Fukumoto holds the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive double dutch alternate forearm skips (101). He was awarded the title in Nagareyama, Chiba, Japan, on March 27, 2021.

A preview clip of Waffle’s jaw-dropping “AGT” audition can be viewed above. Judging by the look on judge Simon Cowell’s face and, his standing ovation, Waffle’s “AGT” future looks promising but viewers will have to tune in to “America’s Got Talent” on August 2 on NBC to see if the group move forward.