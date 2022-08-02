Click to share this via email

Sylvester Stallone is proud of his daughter Sophia Stallone for facing her arachnophobia.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Stallone called Sophia, 25, “brave” for allowing a tarantula to crawl on her arm as she confronted her fear of spiders.

While Sophia doesn’t look too excited at having the arachnid on her body, dad Stallone can be heard giving her words of encouragement in the background of the video.

“So proud of you,” the “Rocky” actor says moments before Sophia repeatedly asks the spider handler, “Can you get him?”

While Stallone may be proud of his daughter for “going for it,” Sophia isn’t likely to repeat the experience.

“I’m actually more scared of spiders after doing that,” she wrote.