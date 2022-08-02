Chris Brown is defending himself after a number of photos went viral on social media, showing himself engaging in risqué poses, particularly with female fans during his meet-and-greets.

“PSA!!! When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years,” Brown wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday.

“I have the coolest fans on the planet… I appreciate the f**k outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever,” he continued. “Unlike most of the lame a** artist that won’t make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible… So Ima go all out for my fans!!!”

Some fans thought the “Look at Me Now” singer had gone too far with the suggestive photos. However, many acknowledged that concert goers paid a hefty price for the VIP package and were getting their money’s worth.

One concert insider, Shane Martin, a Connecticut-based music marketing expert who operates concert meet-and-greets, praised Brown’s interaction with fans, noting how he sets himself apart from fellow music artists.

“I’ve operated hundreds and hundreds of meet & greets over the years and never have I ever seen an artist interact with the fans the way Chris Brown did,” Martin wrote on Instagram. “Usually artists pose for the pic, maybe shake a hand or two and then say next, making the experience last about 20-30 seconds. But Chris Brown shook everyone’s hand, gave multiple hugs, signed multiple things, and took lots of very entertaining pictures with each person! He actually stood there and talked to each fan for 3-4 minutes.”

It’s unclear when and where the photos were taken, however Brown is currently touring North America with rapper Lil Baby on their “One of Them Ones Tour” while promoting his new album Breezy.