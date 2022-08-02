Selena Gomez is reportedly working with 20th Century to develop a reboot of “Working Girl”.

According to Deadline, the “Only Murders In The Building” actress is in final negotiations to produce the reboot from a script by Ilana Pena. The movie will likely premiere on Hulu, and not have a theatrical release.

While further details on the plot are unknown, the original, 1988 movie starred Melanie Griffith, Sigourney Weaver, Joan Cusack, and Harrison Ford. In it, Griffith was an ambitious young secretary who takes on her boss’s (Weaver) identity while she is out of commission with a broken leg.

Earning over $100 million at the box office, “Working Girl” also picked up six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Griffith and Supporting nominations for Cusack and Weaver.