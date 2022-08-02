Ncuti Gatwa continues to make “Doctor Who” history.

Gatwa was announced in May as the first Black doctor in the long-running British sci-fi series. Prior to Gatwa’s casting, there had never been a Black Doctor since the series debuted in 1963.

Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) stars opposite Gatwa as The Doctor’s latest villain. Harris revealed that not only will Gatwa be the first Black Doctor, he will also be the first gay Doctor.

“I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious,” Harris told Variety‘s “Just for Variety” podcast. “He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor.”

Gatwa, who will also appear in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, portrays a gay teen named Eric in Netflix’s “Sex Education”. Gatwa takes over Doctor duties from Jodie Whittaker, who joined the series in 2017 as the first woman to portray the titular character.