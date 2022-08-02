Click to share this via email

If all else fails, Jason Momoa could have a successful career as a flight attendant.

A video of the actor giving out bottles of water, seemingly from his own brand, Mananalu, on a Hawaiian Airlines flight has been doing the rounds on TikTok.

A woman named Kylee Yoshikawa, who goes by the username @livinglikekylee, posted the clip:

Momoa dressed for the occasion, tucking a flower behind his left ear, which, according to social media users, means he’s taken.

The star is thought to have recently rekindled his romance with Eiza González.

TikTok users loved the clip, with one person calling the “Aquaman” star “Aguaman”.

Another fan joked, “Jason Mimosa.”