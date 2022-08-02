Elton John and ABBA’s Benny Andersson are having fun on TikTok with a piano mash-up of two of their hits.

A mash-up of John’s 1973 song “Bennie And The Jets” and ABBA’s 1979 track “Chiquitita” has been a popular audio track on TikTok, but on Monday, the two music legends treated fans to a real-life rendition of the social media hit.

“Heard about this little mashup of Bennie and the Jets with @ABBA and had to get involved,” John captioned the post.

The video starts off with Andersson playing the familiar intro to “Chiquitita” on the piano before cutting to John, seated at his piano to perform the recognizable first notes of “Bennie And The Jets”.

John is no stranger to musical collabs, recently releasing an entire album of duets and collaborations, featuring everyone from Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj to Gorillaz and Lil Nas X. Fans are eagerly anticipating a new duet version of “Tiny Dancer” with John and Britney Spears, which is expected to drop soon.

John is in the middle of his final performances of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” world tour, with stops scheduled for both Toronto and Vancouver in the coming months.