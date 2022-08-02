Jake Gyllenhaal has lined up his next role.

The “Ambulance” star has signed on to play a bouncer in a remake of “Road House”, stepping into the role made famous by the late Patrick Swayze.

The original 1989 movie featured Swayze as a hard-hitting bouncer in charge of a rowdy bar.

READ MORE: Jake Gyllenhaal Calls Filming ‘Brokeback Mountain’ With Heath Ledger ‘Really Deep And Fun’

Doug Liman (“Edge Of Tomorrow”) will direct the remake for Prime Video, with Gyllenhaal playing a former UFC fighter who “takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise,” according to a press release.

In a statement, Liman says, “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved ‘Road House’ legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

The new “Road House” is set to begin filming in the Dominican Republic later this month.