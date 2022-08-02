It has been a year since Dev Patel starred in “The Green Knight” but he is still leaping into action.

Patel de-escalated a frightening situation outside of a convenience store in Adelaide, Australia on Monday. Patel and others intervened after a woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest. The news was first reported by 7News Australia (click here for photos).

English actor Dev Patel has witnessed a stabbing in Adelaide's CBD which left a man hospitalised. The Slumdog Millionaire and Lion actor was questioned by police after the incident on Gouger Street last night. pic.twitter.com/nnsTZuvwrS — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) August 2, 2022

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” Patel’s representatives told IndieWire. “The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.

“This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm.

Patel is currently adding the finishing touches to his feature film directorial debut, “Monkey Man”.