Sheree Zampino dishes on what it is like to co-parent with her ex-husband Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Zampino and Smith share son Trey Smith, 29, together. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star detailed the dynamics between the three parents and their children: Trey, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.
“So how do we do this where we honour [the kids] and we put them first and we don’t deprive them of any good thing — good thing being the relationship they have with each other, the relationship they have with me, the relationship my son has with Jada.
Zampino credits mutual respect as the key to success co-parenting with Smith and Pinkett Smith.
“When you have mutual respect, it becomes easier,” she said. “With Jada, it was like, as long as she treats [Trey] well, we’re good. We’re good. And she’s treated him well and she’s loved him.”
That does not mean that things always work without a hitch.
“You got three different dynamics, three different personalities and different belief systems, different ways of doing things,” she said. “And there were times we have bumped heads and it hasn’t been pretty.
“But listen, we get back on that horse and we press on. We do what we must do because again, at the end of the day, it’s about the kids. We have a responsibility to them.”