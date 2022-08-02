Click to share this via email

Travis Scott is settling into Las Vegas for a new residency.

Scott recently announced “Road to Utopia” at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. The “goosebumps” rapper will perform seven shows with the first scheduled for Sept. 17.

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas.

“We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

Scott has only performed a handful of times since a crowd crush at his 2021 Astroworld Festival led to at least 10 fatalities. He returned to a festival stage for the first time last week, joining Future at Rolling Loud in Miami.

Tickets are currently on sale for performances between Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.