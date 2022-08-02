JoJo Siwa’s mom is setting the record straight.

The former Disney star and Candace Cameron Bure had a feud recently over their first “rude” meeting.

Jessalynn Siwa is now giving her account of the meeting on her Instagram.

She captioned the post, “I talked about this on my podcast a while back.”

“The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version. At the end of the day this story , it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people,” she continued. “Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking. 🌈”

In the video, the 47-year-old shared the full details of the day they met Bure, which turned out to be during the “Fuller House” premiere in Los Angeles.

“It was awesome and quaint,” Jessalynn recalled. “There’s not a lot of people there. All of the people from the show are there and they show you two episodes. It was so fun. After that, we were all upstairs on the balcony. Uncle Jesse [John Stamos] was there, Joey [Dave Coulier] and Stephanie [Jodie Sweetin] and everyone was taking pictures. It was amazing.”

It was at the second venue for the premiere that they encountered Bure and freaked out as they were huge fans.

“It was kind of crowded because it wasn’t a huge theater where they had a lot of people,” she continued. “Then JoJo ran into D.J. and was like, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?’ And she was like, ‘Not now. Maybe later.’ Word for word. ‘Not now, maybe later.'”

The mother-daughter pair remembered the interaction, especially years later when Siwa and Bure were both slated to appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“I go, ‘If she even asks you for a picture, please say: not now, maybe later,'” Jessalynn joked. “She just couldn’t be bothered. I do not know what was going on, but it is funny when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that. And it is hard to be a celebrity, I will give that to you. But that was so long ago, and I still remember it.”

The meeting came into the news recently when the musician revealed in an interview that Bure was the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met. The two have allegedly patched things up over the phone since then.