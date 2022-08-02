If you ask Monica Lewinsky, while Beyoncé is at it, she might want to take a look at her back catalogue.

On Monday, Variety reported that the singer will be removing the use of the word “spaz” in the one “Heated” off her new album Renaissance after the lyrics was accused of being “ableist.”

In medicine, “spastic” refers to a disability that affects the ability of people to control their muscles, particularly in their limbs.

Reacting to the report on Twitter, Lewinsky tweeted, suggesting Beyoncé should also take a look at changing the lyrics to her song “Partition”, from 2013.

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive – Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

“Now my mascara running, red lipstick smudged/Oh, me so horny, yeah, he want to f**k/He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse/He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown,” Beyoncé sings on the classic track.

The line is a reference to the infamous semen-stained dress from the affair between Lewinsky and former U.S. president Bill Clinton, which was made public as part of the impeachment against him.

Lewinsky previously wrote in an article for Vanity Fair in 2014, “Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.'” she wrote

When a Twitter user noted that Lewinsky has included “rap song muse” in her bio on social media, she responded that that is “how i’ve learned to deal with painful or humiliating things… i find the humor.”