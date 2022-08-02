Jane Fonda is happy to let aging take its course.

In a new interview with Vogue, the 84-year-old gets candid about having had cosmetic surgery done, and why she’s not exactly proud of it.

“I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older,” she says. “What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number. What matters is your health.

She continues, “My dad died six years younger than I am now. He seemed so old because he was ill. He had a heart disease. I’m not ill. So I’m almost 85, but I don’t seem that old. So getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realize that just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends, or whatever you want to do. It’s still in the realm of life possibilities for you.”

Fonda also says that her show “Grace and Frankie” has been a big boon for the representation of older women and aging.

“I think that Grace and Frankie gives people, especially women, a lot of hope,” she explains. “That’s why I always tell people what my age is because I want them to realize it.”

She adds, “Now as those words are coming out of my mouth, what I’m thinking with the second part of my brain is, Yeah, Fonda. You have money. You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young. That is true. Money does help. Good genes and a lot of money, as somebody once said.”

The actress then admits that despite her stance on aging, she has had a facelift done.

“But then as I’m saying that, I’m thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible,” she says. “I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one].”

Fonda adds, “Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it. I don’t do a lot of facials. I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too.”