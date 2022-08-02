Hayden Markowitz is apologizing for his comments on the latest episode of “The Bachelorette”.

On Monday night’s episode, the contestant was eliminated after Rachel Recchia learned that he had said that she and co-star Gabby Windey “don’t hold a candle” to his ex-girlfriend.

He had also referred to both stars as “b***hes” while talking to some of his fellow contestants.

In an Instagram post after the episode aired, Markowitz addressed his behaviour in the episode.

“For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment,” he wrote.

“I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgement was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable,” he continued. “I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions.

Markowitz added, “I take full responsibility for not being the man I was raised to be in those moments, especially towards these two wonderful deserving ladies who I truly do respect.”

He also said, “I really hate how this season ended, but this experience was not one that I was mentally or emotionally prepared for with the current things going on in my life.”

Hayden Markowitz – Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Finally, Markowitz shared, “Despite how everything transpired, it was an amazing experience that I will never forget and will learn from. I wish Gabby and Rachel all the best and hope they can accept my apology!”

He also tagged both Windey and Recchia in the post, but so far neither has responded.