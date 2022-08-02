Jennifer Coolidge is hoping for a new holiday meme from the next “Legally Blonde” movie.

In an interview with Jess Cagle on SiriusXM, shared that she’s “very excited” about “Legally Blonde 3”, which has been announced as in the works.

But what’s more on her mind is all the memes of her classic scene from the second movie in the series, in which she comments on an outfit worn by Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods, saying, “You look like the 4th of July! Makes me want a hot dog real bad.”

“I get thousands and thousands of texts and you know, videos of people doing the 4th of July thing and, you know, everybody,” she said. “Men, women, these TikTokers and then, you know, lots of drag queens send me these funny videos and do these weird things with the vegan hot dogs and, you know, like all this stuff, but I feel like if we did a ‘Legally Blonde 3’, I would have something else.”

She continued, “It could be maybe some other holiday we could take advantage of… I really felt like this year I was like okay, all right. I’ve really done this 4th of July thing and I’m gonna have to insist to Reese that we make it this year because I’m not gonna make it. I’m not gonna, I can’t do it. I can’t do it next year. I can’t. You know what I mean? I need new material.”

Cagle laughed, “You can’t go through another vegan hot dog July 4th with those drag queens and their vegan hot dogs.”

Coolidge later offered, “I feel like, I think maybe Lincoln’s birthday. Something like that, you know?”

Coolidge was also asked about the progress on the upcoming second season of “The White Lotus”, officially titled “The White Lotus: Sicily”.

“It’s finally, yes, it’s finished, but that was a long shoot, you know, very long shoot,” she said. “Everyone survived and especially like Mike White, you know, like he survived it. Can’t believe it.”

She added, “Mike White, not only is he writing ‘White Lotus 2’, sorry, ‘White Lotus: Sicily’, but not only is he writing that, but he was taking Italian lessons too. I mean, he is just insane. You know what I mean?”

Asked about how her character progresses, though, Coolidge was tight-lipped at the behest of her publicist.

“See, this is the part where I really wanna tell you what happens, but I have all these signs waving at me,” she said, adding later, “You know, the thing is it’s ridiculous that I don’t get to say some stuff because your questions are very good and I really want to comment on that question you just asked me about, you know, does she have any progress or anything like that, but, but…”