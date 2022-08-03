A post about Kris Jenner leaking Taylor Swift’s recent private jet story got Khloé Kardashian’s attention.

A Kardashian fan account shared a clip with the caption, “Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”

Jenner walked into shot in the vid, as the director asked, “So… who are you?”

The momager replied, “Kris f**king Jenner.”

Despite not commenting on the post, Kardashian liked it.

The clip comes after a study was revealed, performed by sustainability-driven digital marketing agency Yard, finding that the average celebrity has created 3256.36 tons of CO2 emissions this year, which is more than 465 times more than the average person.

Despite Jenner’s daughter Kylie also being criticized for a social media post bragging about her and Travis Scott’s private jets, it was Swift that topped the list of offenders.

The study suggested Swift’s jet was responsible for producing 8,293.54 tons of CO2 emissions — more than any other celebrity.

However, a spokesperson for Swift has since insisted the report doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” the rep told Rolling Stone. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Following Swift, the other nine celebs listed in the study were: Floyd Mayweather Jr. (177 flights, producing 7,076.8 tons of CO2 emissions); Jay-Z (136 flights and 6,981.3 tons); Alex Rodriguez (106 flights and 5,342.7 tons); Blake Shelton (111 flights and 4,495 tons); Steven Spielberg (61 flights producing 4,465 tons); Kim Kardashian (57 flights and 4,268.5 tons); Mark Wahlberg (65 flights producing 3,735.2 tons); Oprah Winfrey (68 flights that produced 3,493.17 tons of CO2); and Travis Scott (3,033.3 tons).

This obviously isn’t the first Kardashian-Jenner/Swift headline we’ve seen.

Kim Kardashian famously had drama with Swift back in 2016, when she shared footage recorded without the singer’s knowledge on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”. The footage featured Kardashian’s ex Kanye West talking with Swift on the phone about including her in his now infamous lyric from the song “Famous”.

Though Swift seemed OK with the track at the time of the recorded call, she later slammed the exchange, saying West wasn’t clear in that he planned to call her “that b**ch” in the lyrics. The incident led to Swift taking an extended period out of the spotlight and later seemingly singing about it several times in songs on her Reputation album.

West had previously stormed the stage at the MTV VMAs in 2009 after Swift won an award for her music video “You Belong With Me”; a gong which he thought should have gone to Beyoncé.