An 88-year-old exotic dancer’s “unexpected” performance definitely caught the “America’s Got Talent” judges’ attention on Tuesday’s final auditions episode.

Penny Starr Sr., from Palm Bay, Florida, took the stage in the American flag’s colours, telling Simon Cowell how she’d had six husbands, but they’d all passed away.

As the media mogul questioned whether she would consider marrying a seventh time, she said yes, but “it takes a while to break them in.”

Starr proceeded to take her clothes off to “You’re a Grand Old Flag”, with “AGT” host Terry Crews blowing red, white and blue confetti over the stage at the end of the performance.

Penny Starr Sr. on “AGT”. Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

“Penny, I want to be you when I grow up,” Sofia Vergara, who was on her feet, gushed, later adding, “So unexpected… we never know what’s coming next.”

“Penny, if you were to go forward, would more clothes come off?” Cowell asked flirtatiously, to which Starr insisted: “Oh, yes! Absolutely!”

“I want to see more!” Howie Mandel said.

Unfortunately for Starr, despite getting through to the next round, that’s where her “AGT” journey ended, Yahoo! reported.

The judges narrowed the acts down from 138 to 54, with America now deciding who gets the final spot in the live shows.