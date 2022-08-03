Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake just dropped his new music video for “Sticky”.

The clip, directed by Theo Skudra, shows the Canadian rapper performing at a sold-out show with Lil Baby, who features on his track “Wants and Needs”.

The vid also shows Drake hitting a nightclub with a caption urging “Free YSL”, referencing the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna.

“Bring them girls to the stage / ‘Cause somebody’s getting paid / Free Big Slime out the cage,” Drake raps, referencing Thug’s 2020 track “Big Slimes” with Chris Brown, as well as his label YSL Records, which has been surrounded by controversy.

Drake’s video release comes after he revealed he’d tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, forcing him to postpone his Young Money reunion show.

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne were scheduled to join Drake during the show, which was supposed to be held at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

READ MORE: Drake And Nelly Furtado Sing ‘I’m Like A Bird’ At First Night Of OVO Fest 2022

The concert was part of the October World Weekend, which featured headlining acts from All Canadian North Stars on July 28 and Chris Brown and Lil Baby on July 29.