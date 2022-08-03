Bay Turner is a singer with a soaring voice and a compelling story.

Taking to the stage of “America’s Got Talent”, the 25-year-old legal assistant from Houston, Texas, revealed that he’d undergone surgery to remove a pair of benign tumours from his chest that left his vocal cords paralyzed.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

“I’ve spent countless hours using voice teachers to be able to get my voice back to where it’s at,” he told the judges, explaining that the performance he was about to deliver was his first since the surgery.

“I think sometimes when life gets you down you have to just pull up your bootstraps and just figure it out,” he added. “Keep going. So that’s what I did.”

READ MORE: Emily Bland Surprises The Judges With Her Very Unexpected Voice On ‘AGT’

Turner then launched into Calum Scott’s “Biblical”, his powerful voice building to a crescendo that had the audience listening with rapt attention before cheering wildly.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC — Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

“I think people are going to like you, Bay,” Simon Cowell told him.

“We don’t only hear you singing, we can feel you singing,” said Howie Mandel in his critique, joking, “I know you like being a legal assistant, but I would pursue singing if I was you.”

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Reacts To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singing Trio Who Earned Judges’ Unanimous Golden Buzzer With A Parton-Inspired Tune

Heidi Klum found him to be “extra special,” while Sofia Vergara marvelled at how the nervousness he displayed when he first came onstage vanished once he started to sing. “It was very special,” she shared.

As he received four “yes” votes, Turner will be back to compete in the next round.

Meanwhile, Turner’s newly acquired fans won’t have to wait until he next appears on “AGT” to hear more from him; just last week he released his first-ever single, “My Testimony”.