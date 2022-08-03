Jamie Campbell Bower just unveiled a side of “Stranger Things” villain Vecna we haven’t seen before.

The actor, who joined the hit Netflix show for season 4, chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” and was asked to recite some lines that Vecna would never normally say.

The skit included the villain saying lines from movies such as “Notting Hill” and “Titanic”, before Fallon had him rap some of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time”.

See the full thing in the clip above.

Bower also spoke about how long it takes to look the part as Vecna, insisting the prosthetics and onscreen appearance are “about 90 per cent real.”

He admitted “It took a few months to get [the voice] right,” sharing how he got the role a couple of months before the first read-through in March 2020.

He told Fallon, “I was there at the table read with everyone, I sat behind Millie [Bobbie Brown], and I was doing the voice.

“It started in this very nasally area, kind of more like Freddie Krueger, and it just wasn’t landing. So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work on like, Hellraiser and Doug Bradley particularly. And it said that, you know, this deep, booming voice kind of comes out of the darkness.”