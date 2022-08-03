Sara Quin of Canadian music act Tegan and Sara is a mom.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the duo’s social media accounts shared a photo of Sara holding her new arrival, whom she shares with her partner.

In the mirror selfie, Sara cradles the newborn — her first child — over her shoulder, accompanied by a caption reading “My #crybaby.”

The caption has a double meaning, referring to both the actual baby and the siblings’ upcoming new album, Crybaby.

Due in October, Crybaby will be the 11th studio album for the identical twins during a particularly prolific year that also featured the release of their 10th LP, Still Jealous, which dropped in February.

Speaking with Billboard earlier this year, the duo explained why they’ve chosen to open up and share their lives with fans.

“The other day someone we were speaking to, I think it was a publicist, said, ‘All my clients want to be mysterious, they don’t want anyone to know anything about them.’ We’re the exact opposite of that,” said Tegan. “We’ve always wanted people to understand us. As artists, that’s the biggest thing that I’m trying to satisfy: I want to be known. Not famous — I want you to listen to my song and feel like you understand me, because whatever I wrote makes you feel seen.”