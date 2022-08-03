Kenny Chesney brought out a very special guest during his “Here and Now” show in Denver over the weekend.

The country crooner was joined by his mom Karen Chandler onstage as he belted out his No. 1 hit “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”, taken from his 2018 No Zip Code album.

David Lee Murphy features on the studio version of the song, but Chesney’s mom fit the part well during the packed-out Empower Field at Mile High gig.

Chesney wrapped his arm around his mom onstage and got her to join in with the catchy chorus.

“Give mom a big round [of applause,]” Chesney urged the crowd, as she left the stage.

Mom joined us for the pre-show dance ritual on stage the other night. What a blast and what joy! #HereAndNowTour pic.twitter.com/xSlFdANPtn — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) August 1, 2022

Chesney’s Denver show wasn’t all joyful, as tragedy struck when a woman died after falling from an escalator.

Following the sad news, Chesney released a statement: “I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking.

“Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”