Justin Bieber is back on the road, resuming his “Justice” world tour after hitting pause to recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare condition that caused temporary paralysis in his facial muscles.

After postponing several dates, Bieber returned to the tour to perform at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy over the weekend.

With the tour’s next date on Friday — where he’ll be headlining the Big Slap Festival in Malmo, Sweden — the “Peaches” singer and wife Hailey Bieber took some time to enjoy the sights in Italy.

Among their stops was the famed Accademia Gallery in Florence — home to Michelangelo’s iconic sculpture of David.

In photos taken of their visit to the gallery, the singer appears awestruck by the artwork while holding his wife close.

Focus Tuscany / BACKGRID

Focus Tuscany / BACKGRID

Bieber shared a clip from his first show after postponing several dates, thanking fans for welcoming him on “my first day back.”