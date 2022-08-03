Dermot Kennedy surprised fans in Toronto by putting on an impromptu gig at Trinity Bellwoods park on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The Irish singer was scheduled to support Shawn Mendes at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday evening before the remaining dates on his “Wonder: The World Tour” were cancelled.

“I don’t know how many people are going to be there and I don’t know what to expect,” said Kennedy, speaking with ET Canada just ahead of the busking session. “It just feels kind of unpredictable, which is very rare in my line of work.”

The gig raised money for Unison – a charity that provides counselling and emergency relief services to the Canadian music community.

“Something that’s often overlooked is the mental health of musicians and artists and creatives. It’s very important work,” he explained.

PSA: @DermotKennedy is a lyrical magician and I am very thankful this song exists ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/nwjTxojwmD — Bree Leblanc (@breemleblanc) August 3, 2022

Speaking about his special connection with Toronto, Dermot shared, “I like that there’s character here. I like the fact that every house is different and there’s lots of different communities and scenes. It’s a diverse place and I love that. Aside from New York and L.A., I’ve spent more time in Toronto than anywhere in the last few years. I’ve made a lot of music here, so it’s always been really important to me.”

For fans that missed Tuesday night’s concert, Kennedy promised that he’ll be hitting the city with a full-scale show very soon.

Seeing @DermotKennedy @TrinityBellwood was almost better than seeing him in concert. Such a raw, powerful energy. Thanks for coming back. We've missed you. ♥️🇨🇦🫵🏾 pic.twitter.com/uEwnYPIJgv — DizzleDeeee (@Dizzledeedee) August 2, 2022

“We’ve always had great shows here and it’s always been a great place to hit on tours,” he added. “Sadly, through COVID it hasn’t been possible, so we’ll make sure we’re back as soon as we can be.”