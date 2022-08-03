Ronda Rousey has been fined and suspended by WWE after attacking an official at WWE SummerSlam over the weekend.

The incident, involving referee Dan Engler, took place in Nashville on Saturday after Rousey lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan.

WWE has since said in a statement, “Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended.

“An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women’s Title match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the armbar prior to the pinfall.

“Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s ‘Friday Night SmackDown’.”

Rousey accused WWE of “screwing” her in favour of their “golden girls” in an Instagram post after the match.

This isn’t the first time Rousey has been suspended by WWE for attacking an official.

She was suspended from “Monday Night Raw” for 30 days back in June 2018 after attacking Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, two WWE officials, and “Raw” general manager Kurt Angle.

WWE said at the time, “The incident occurred one night after ‘WWE Money in the Bank’, where Bliss caused Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship match against Nia Jax to end in disqualification. The Goddess then cashed in her newly won Money in the Bank contract on the Irresistible Force to claim the title.

“Jax will challenge Bliss for the title in a rematch at ‘WWE Extreme Rules’. Rousey, meanwhile, will be barred from ‘Monday Night Raw’ until several days after the event.”