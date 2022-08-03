Donald Glover is addressing backlash surrounding his depiction of the Black community in his FX series “Atlanta”.

Glover spoke about the criticism during the show’s TCA panel on Tuesday.

He said of some of the response to the show, which is set to air the first two episodes of its fourth and final season on September 15, “To be real, if you’re online, everybody’s gonna have an agenda on some level.

“It would be silly to say that sometimes what people say doesn’t affect you because—especially being Black —I feel like a lot of the Black criticism bothers me only because it sounds like [it’s from] Black people who don’t really know what we’ve been through,” Deadline reported.

Glover continued, “I don’t think they give a lot of credit to what we’ve gone through. So to be like, ‘Oh, these Black people hate Black people or these Black people hate Black women.’ I’m like… it’s such a small view of who we are. I feel like it might even be because of what we’ve been through that you look at us the way you look at us.”

The musician went on, “I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally. I do a lot of this s**t for the people.

“But the culture, I think at this point, I think a lot of us are sitting here being like, ‘Yo, a lot of this s**t was learned because of f**ked up s**t that happened to us. And we actually have to relearn a lot of stuff.’

“So if you’re sitting there being like, ‘Oh, this is misogynoir,’ I’m wondering why you think that and why you think I feel that way when I’m nothing without my people. It’s just kind of wack to me. Some of that to me is just internet people trying to get hot, which is also something we learned in the system we’re in.”

Glover insisted he’s listened to the criticism and believes “the conversation isn’t as elevated as it should be.”

He continued, “There are better ways to talk about it rather than like with s**t I’ve heard in fourth grade about who we are because I feel this is such a Black show.

“To say it’s only for white people, it’s like we’re cutting ourselves down which is kind of wack to me… I’ve seen on Tiktok where people say ‘Atlanta”s transphobic. Man, I’m neighbours with a trans man and he told me ‘Atlanta’ is his favourite show. I love how you guys talked about the trans thing because a lot of this s**t is just takes for the internet, you know?”

The star’s younger brother Stephen Glover, who is a head writer on “Atlanta”, insisted the criticism also affects him.

He shared, “For me, one thing that I don’t like is when people say the show isn’t for Black people because I think it very much is for Black people. That kind of thing rubs me the wrong way.

“But I will also say being in Atlanta and walking around, or even like in L.A., I run into Black people all the time who tell me this is their favourite show and how they appreciate everything we do.

“They also say we’re making them want to do cooler and weirder stuff. You know, like the TikTok generation kids, they’ll hit me up online and say how much they love the episodes.

“So for me, that’s the real kind of conversations that are happening out there. Internet stuff isn’t always real; it’s not how people really feel. I kind of get my feelings from the streets, to sum that up.”