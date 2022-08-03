Ellen Pompeo is splitting her time between “Grey’s Anatomy” and other duties.

Pompeo is set to star and executive produce an untitled limited series for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. The longtime “Grey’s Anatomy” lead will make time for the Hulu project by limiting her involvement in season 19 of the medical drama.

Pomeo has starred as the titular Dr. Meredith Grey for 400 episode and counting dating back to 2005. The lead actress will only appear in eight of 22 episodes scheduled for the impending season.

A logline for the Hulu series reads, “Inspired by the story of a Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is.

“As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that’s fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage.”