Lizzo is happy about the impact her music is having on the next generation.

The musician shared her reaction to a video of a little girl dancing to her track “About Damn Time” on TikTok.

She captioned the post, “im crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do 😭😭😭😭”

im crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do 😭😭😭😭 i love you! Keep that confidence and beauty— no one can stop you!

In a video filmed by her mother Danielle, Aria shows off her moves as she dances along to Lizzo’s music video on the TV.

Lizzo duets the video, showing her reaction as she gets emotional.

“I love you! Keep that confidence and beauty— no one can stop you!” she continued in her caption.

Danielle has since posted more videos of Aria dancing, as well as their reaction to Lizzo’s duet.

“Lizzo was so emotional watching your video, do you know why?” Danielle asks Aria in the video. “Because all she wants to do is be an inspiration to little girls like you.”

She also shared her love for her favourite artist, immediately shouting “Lizzo!” when asked who she loved.

“About Damn Time” is spending its second straight week at no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s Lizzo’s second no.1 hit after “Truth Hurts” topped the chart in 2019.