Johnny Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin suggested there was a “world of violence” surrounding the actor.

Recently unsealed court documents in Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial have been released this week, including parts of Barkin’s video deposition transcript.

According to the Daily Mail, Barkin was asked if Depp could be “incredibly charming,” to which she replied, “Most abusers are.”

When asked to clarify, the actress said: “I meant the ‘big umbrella’ term of abusers.”

Barkin spoke about an incident in which Depp threw a wine bottle in her direction during a “fight” between “some friends in [a hotel] room” in Las Vegas.

Johnny Depp and Ellen Barkin at APLA Fashion Show Honors Isaac Mizrahi, held at Mann's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California, 4th May 1994.

In the recently released docs, Barkin admitted she “wasn’t surprised” that this had happened because “there was always an air of violence around him.”

“He’s a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see,” insisting there was “just a lot of yelling” when Depp was around.

When questioned whom he yelled at, Barkin responded: “His assistant. People who would work on the film maybe in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence,” sharing one example of a time when Depp reportedly called one of his assistants “pig.”

Barkin said of the first time the pair had sex: “He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f**k.”

In the parts of Barkin’s deposition that were shared during the six-week trial she spoke about their sexual relationship that lasted “anywhere between three and five, six [months]” in the ’90s.

Admitting “he was drunk a lot of the time,” as well as allegedly taking a lot of drugs, Barkin also called Depp “a jealous man” and “controlling.”

This wasn’t the first time Barkin had testified against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. She did so during Depp’s 2020 libel case against the Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, after the outlet published an article in April 2018 referring to Depp as a “wife beater.”

Depp lost that lawsuit after the judge in the case ruled the Sun proved that what it published in the article was “substantially true.”

During that trial, Depp had reportedly been asked in court why Barkin testified against him. Depp claimed Barkin had a grudge against him because he wouldn’t give her more than the “sexual element” in the relationship.